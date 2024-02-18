Air pollution: Dhaka tops in 11 out of 17 days in February

Dhaka keeps popping up on the list of cities with the most polluted air around the world in regular intervals.

According to the data of IQAir, a Switzerland-based company that monitors the air quality throughout the world, Dhaka was the city of most polluted air in the world on this Saturday as well.

In addition to that Dhaka was the city of most polluted air in the world on 11 days out of the 17 days (at some time of the day or night) of the current month, February.