Dhaka air pollution highest in 8 years

Dhaka saw the highest level of air pollution in eight years in 2023 as the air pollution is increasing in the city.

According to an analysis of Stamford University’s Centre for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS), Dhaka's average score in the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 171 in 2023, which was 163 in the previous year.

Scores between 151 and 200 in the Air Quality Index are considered 'unhealthy'. As the score increases, the quality will be worse.

People are suffering due to the worsening quality of air in Dhaka. The number of respiratory diseases among the people in the capital is increasing. Especially children and elderly people have been suffering. Additional money is being spent for treatment, which is creating more pressure amid high inflation.

Saima Islam, a resident of Mirpur in Dhaka, took her child to a physician in Dhanmondi on Monday. Her child has been suffering from a cough for a long time.

Allergy in her child's blood is very high due to the air pollution, she quoted the physician as saying while speaking to Prothom Alo.

Saima said she spent Tk 2,000 for the physician's consultancy fee and auto-rickshaw fare. She had to spend Tk 650 for the test. She also spent Tk 4500 for medicine. In total, she spent over Tk 7,000.