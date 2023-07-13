Dhaka’s air quality remains in the ‘moderate’ zone

Topping the list were Dubai in the United Arab Emirates with an AQI of 168, followed by Johannesburg in South Africa with 160, and Jakarta in Indonesia with 143.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’ while an AQI between 50 and 100 is considered ‘moderate’ with an acceptable air quality. Meanwhile, an AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.

Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.