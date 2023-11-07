Indian farmers carry on burning stubble despite cost to health 

Small farmer Aashish Sharma has been burning crop stubble in recent days even though he is aware of its impact on air quality nearby and in New Delhi, the world's most polluted capital located about three hours away by road.

The air quality in Sharma's village in Haryana state is so bad his asthmatic uncle struggles to breathe, meaning he needs a nebuliser to pump medicine directly into his lungs.

"We know stubble-burning is harmful, particularly for the health of our parents and children," said Sharma, 22, in his village in Karnal, known for its rice and wheat cultivation.

But for him, the only alternative to burning crop residues is to join the queue to hire machines to clear his field, which would cost him about $100 for his four-acre farm.