Primary schools in India's Delhi to remain closed as air pollution worsens 

All primary schools in India's Delhi will stay closed till Nov. 10 in the wake of rising air pollution levels in and around the national capital, announced Delhi's Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Sunday.
The minister said that while primary schools will remain shut, the option of taking online classes has been given to the teachers of Grade 6-12.
"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till Nov. 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," posted the minister on X (formerly known as Twitter).
The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 482 on Sunday, which is in the "severe" category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.
A blanket of haze has enveloped Delhi and its surrounding areas over the past few days, and many people complained of itching in the eyes, sore throat and breathing problems.
Air pollution normally rises in Delhi during the winter months from November to February.
Stubble burning by farmers in nearby states, particularly Punjab and Haryana, is often cited as the major cause. Other reasons include construction and demolition activities, as well as vehicular pollution.