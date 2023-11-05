Primary schools in India's Delhi to remain closed as air pollution worsens 

All primary schools in India's Delhi will stay closed till Nov. 10 in the wake of rising air pollution levels in and around the national capital, announced Delhi's Education Minister Atishi Marlena on Sunday.

The minister said that while primary schools will remain shut, the option of taking online classes has been given to the teachers of Grade 6-12.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till Nov. 10. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," posted the minister on X (formerly known as Twitter).