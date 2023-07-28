Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

On Friday, the air quality in Dhaka remained in the 'moderate' category, UNB reports.
At 9:06 am, the city obtained an air quality index (AQI) score of 66, ranking it 25th among cities worldwide with relatively poor air quality.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate,' indicating an acceptable level of air quality. However, individuals who are exceptionally sensitive to air pollution might experience moderate health concerns.
Topping the list were Indonesia's Jakarta, Pakistan's Lahore, and Chile's Santiago, with AQI scores of 158, 156, and 153, respectively.
An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.
Similarly, an AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘poor’, while a reading of 301 to 400 is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants – Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide. Breathing polluted air has long been recognised as increasing a person’s chances of developing a heart disease, chronic respiratory diseases, lung infections and cancer, according to several studies.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.