Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning, UNB reports.
At 9:20 am, Dhaka had an air quality index (AQI) score of 65, which ranked it as the 21st city with the poorest air quality globally.
Topping the list were Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Kampala in Uganda, Doha in Qatar, and Lahore in Pakistan, with AQI scores of 240, 154, 143, and 134, respectively.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is categorized as "moderate" with acceptable air quality. However, individuals who are exceptionally sensitive to air pollution may experience health concerns, albeit a very small number of people.
An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, and a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.
Dhaka has long grappled with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in the winter and improves during the monsoon.
Air pollution consistently ranks among the top risk factors for death and disability worldwide.
As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year.