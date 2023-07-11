Dhaka’s air quality ‘moderate’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality is in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning, UNB reports.

At 9:20 am, Dhaka had an air quality index (AQI) score of 65, which ranked it as the 21st city with the poorest air quality globally.

Topping the list were Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, Kampala in Uganda, Doha in Qatar, and Lahore in Pakistan, with AQI scores of 240, 154, 143, and 134, respectively.