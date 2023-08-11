Dhaka’s air unhealthy for sensitive groups this morning 

This morning, the air quality in Dhaka was categorized as 'unhealthy for sensitive groups,' UNB reports.

At 10:21 am, Dhaka recorded an air quality index (AQI) score of 123, placing it in the 6th position among cities globally with the poorest air quality, as reported by IQAir.

The top three spots on the list were held by Dubai in the UAE, Jakarta in Indonesia, and Doha in Qatar, with AQI scores of 527, 164, and 158 respectively.