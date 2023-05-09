Dhaka’s air fourth most polluted in the world this morning

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 160 at 9:10 am on Tuesday, Dhaka ranked 4th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 245, 186, and 160, respectively.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 151 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301+ is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.