Exposure to air pollution increases risk of dementia

Exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), air pollution is linked to an elevated risk of dementia even at levels below the existing US, UK, and European air quality regulations.

The findings of the study were published by The BMJ. More limited data suggest that exposure to nitrogen dioxide and nitrogen oxide might also be a risk factor for dementia.

Many uncertainties remain, so caution is needed when interpreting these findings, but the researchers say the results "strengthen the evidence that air pollutants are risk factors for dementia."

More than 57 million people worldwide are living with dementia and the global burden continues to increase. But interventions to delay or prevent the onset of dementia are scarce.