Dhaka’s air quality in the ‘moderate’ zone

Dhaka’s air quality continued to be in the ‘moderate’ zone this morning.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 87 at 9:12 am, Dhaka ranked 18th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Chile’s Santiago, the United Arab Emirates’ Dubai and South Africa’s Johannesburg occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 194, 184 and 155 respectively.