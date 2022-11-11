CO2 pollution from fossil fuels to hit all-time high in 2022

Carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels, the main driver of climate change, are on track to rise one per cent in 2022 to reach an all-time high, scientists said Friday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Emissions from oil, fuelled by the continuing rebound in aviation, will likely rise more than two per cent compared to last year, while emissions from coal—thought by some to have peaked in 2014 -- will hit a new record.

“Oil is more driven by the recovery from Covid, and coal and gas are more driven by events in Ukraine,” Glen Peters, research director at CICERO climate research institute in Norway, told AFP.