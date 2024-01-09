Microplastics in Antarctic studied in penguin droppings and water

Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA, said that by using nuclear applications, it was possible to determine with good accuracy the amount of pollutants found on the seabed and also where they had come from.

"The health of Antarctica is essential for the health of the planet," Grossi told Reuters from the "white continent", where he visited on Saturday with Argentine president Javier Milei.

"Microplastics are affecting the environment and this place is no exception."