Dhaka’s air ninth most polluted in the world

Dhaka’s air ranked ninth most polluted among cities around the world this morning, as per Air Quality Index (AQI).

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, with an AQI score of 104 at 9:10am.

Chile’s Santiago, India’s Delhi and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 170, 158, and 157 respectively.