Saint Martin’s island covered in garbage

Tofail Ahmed, president of Sea Cruise Operators Owners Association of Bangladesh (SCOOAB), an organisation of ship owners, said, ships ply on three maritime routes. These ships have a capacity of carrying 3,200 passengers.

As such, a total of 480,000 tourists have visited the island in the five months (November, December, January, February and March) of last season. The ship owners have no figures on how many people went to Saint Martin’s island by wooden trawlers and speedboats.

The district and upazila administration imposed a ban on the movement of 10 vessels on Chattogram-Saint Martin’s, Teknaf-Saint Martin’s and Cox’s Bazar-Saint Martin’s routes from 31 March. Despite that, more than 600 tourists went to visit the island on trawlers and speedboats on the occasion of Eid–ul-Fitr.

On Sunday, it was seen that the natural beauty of the island had been tarnished by the waste scattered all over the beach. As far as the eye can see, all over the jetty and the sand dunes at the west point, there are only piles of waste.

The tourists feel queasy with the unhygienic and filthy environment of the beach. Several types of non-degradable waste, including glass bottles, plastic bottles, empty packets of chips and pickles, polythene, cups, straws, biscuit packets and nylon rope are spread over an area of one and a half to two kilometres.