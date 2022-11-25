Air Quality Index: Dhaka ranks 4th worst again this morning

Dhaka’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘unhealthy’ zone on Friday morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 184 at 9:00 am on Friday, Dhaka ranked fourth again in the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality after Thursday.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’, particularly for sensitive groups.