Dhaka’s air quality still ‘unhealthy’ this morning

Dhaka’s air quality turns ‘unhealthy’ again this morning, UNB reports.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 155 at 8:30 am, Dhaka ranked seventh in the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

An AQI between 150 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’.

Thailand’s Chiang Mai, India’s Delhi, and Pakistan’s Lahore occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 195, 173, and 167, respectively.