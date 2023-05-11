Dhaka’s air ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’ this morning

Dhaka’s air ranked twelfth most polluted among cities around the world this morning, as per Air Quality Index (AQI), UNB reports.

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, with an AQI score of 112 at 8:53am.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Nepal’s Kathmandu occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 286, 190, and 166 respectively.