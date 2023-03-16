Dhaka’s air ranked 3rd most polluted in the world

India’s Delhi and Mumbai occupied the first and second spots, with AQI scores of 214 and 188 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered ‘unhealthy’ while between 201 and 300 is ‘‘very unhealthy’, and 301–400 is ‘hazardous’, posing severe health risks to residents.

In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants — Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone.