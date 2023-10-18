Dhaka’s air world’s most polluted for second consecutive day 

Dhaka has topped the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality for the second consecutive day, with an AQI of 182 at 8:55 am this morning.

The air was classified as 'unhealthy'.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered 'unhealthy' while 201-300 is 'very unhealthy', and 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing severe health risks to residents.

Qatar’s Doha, Vietnam’s Hanoi and India’s Mumbai occupied the second, third and fourth spots on the list, with AQI scores of 174, 173 and 170, respectively.