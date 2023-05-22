Dhaka’s air fourth most polluted in the world this morning

Despite the rain last night, with an air quality index (AQI) score of 156 at 8:45 am this morning (22 May, 2023), Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality, UNB reports.

Pakistan’s Lahore, China’s Shenyang, and Indonesia’s Jakarta occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 198, 174, and 160, respectively.