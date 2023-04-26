Dhaka’s air eighth most polluted in the world this morning

Dhaka’s air ranked as eighth most polluted in the world this morning as per Air Quality Index (AQI), UNB reports.

The air in Dhaka was categorised as ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, with an AQI score of 126 at 9:00 am.

India’s Delhi, Pakistan’s Lahore and Taiwan’s Kaohsiung occupied the first three spots on the list, with AQI scores of 180, 169, and 159, respectively.