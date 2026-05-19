DNCC launches Miyawaki urban forest project in Dhaka

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an urban afforestation initiative using the Miyawaki method to help reduce air, water and soil pollution in the capital and restore environmental balance.

The project was inaugurated through a tree plantation drive at a designated green belt area on the eastern side of Lake Park No. 11 near Bridge No. 4 in Diabari, Uttara on Monday afternoon.

The Miyawaki method is a specialised afforestation technique for creating dense forests in a short time. It was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

Under this method, a wide variety of native tree species are planted closely together in a small area to rapidly recreate a natural forest environment.