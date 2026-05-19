DNCC launches Miyawaki urban forest project in Dhaka
The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has launched an urban afforestation initiative using the Miyawaki method to help reduce air, water and soil pollution in the capital and restore environmental balance.
The project was inaugurated through a tree plantation drive at a designated green belt area on the eastern side of Lake Park No. 11 near Bridge No. 4 in Diabari, Uttara on Monday afternoon.
The Miyawaki method is a specialised afforestation technique for creating dense forests in a short time. It was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.
Under this method, a wide variety of native tree species are planted closely together in a small area to rapidly recreate a natural forest environment.
Speaking at the inauguration, DNCC Administrator Md Shafiqul Islam Khan said that although people are aware of the benefits of trees, there are few opportunities to experience their real impact in urban life.
He said the DNCC would give the highest priority to implementing the afforestation project.
Describing the project site as mentally refreshing, the administrator said such green spaces would have a positive impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of city residents.
According to DNCC sources, 14,000 trees were planted during the first phase of the urban afforestation project between 26 November last year and 15 January this year. As part of the second and third phases, another 39,400 trees will be planted across nearly 2.60 acres by next December.
The plantation will include around 250 species of native fruit-bearing, flowering, medicinal, timber, ornamental, coniferous, shrub and bush plants. Tree planting under the second phase began Monday.
The Miyawaki forest is being developed following biophilic design and biomimicry principles. The project area includes elevated mounds, winding pathways and walking spaces along the lakeside. Visitors will also be able to experience the Japanese concept of ‘Shinrin-yoku’, or ‘forest bathing’, through walks inside dense greenery.
Delivering the welcome speech at the event, Superintending Engineer Abul Kashem said the forest would play an important role in controlling pollution in Dhaka.
More than 39,000 trees were being planted there as part of a plan to plant 500,000 trees over the next five years, he said.
The event was chaired by DNCC Superintending Engineer Abul Hasnat Mohammad Ashraful Alam. Various government, private and voluntary organisations are involved in the initiative, including the Forest Department, Shakti Foundation, Green Savers, Green Voice, Brighters, Youth Foundation of Bangladesh, OAB Foundation and the Youth Society for Environment and Development Organization.
Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder and Roufa Khanum are serving as taskforce members for air quality analysis and policy recommendations, while Arham-ul-Huq Chowdhury is providing technical support on Miyawaki afforestation, biophilic design and landscape planning.
As part of the prime minister’s nationwide programme to plant 250 million trees over five years, the DNCC has already submitted a plan to the ministry to plant 500,000 trees in the next five years. Of these, 50,000 trees are targeted to be planted this year alone.