Cyclone Remal’s influence remains in weather for ‘longest period’

Stormy wind blew at a speed of 90-120 kph through the districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola and other coastal districts. Tidal surge was also created under the influence of the cyclone. It rained across the country Monday as well.

Meteorologists and climatologists said the aftermath of severe cyclone Remal would last at least for 45 hours. Earlier in 2009, severe cyclone Aila’s influence remained in the weather for 34 hours after it had made landfall.

National Oceanographic And Maritime Institute (NOAMI) executive director Mohan Kumar Das told Prothom Alo the influence of the cyclones that struck the country since the liberation war remained limited within the coastal and a few other adjacent districts. But the influence of Remal has affected the whole country. At the same time, the influence remains for the longest period.