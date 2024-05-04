Heatwave may sweep over Dhaka, 3 other divisions tomorrow
Mild to moderate heatwave may sweep over four divisions including Dhaka across the country on Sunday.
As a result, the meteorological department has issued a heat alert on Saturday evening.
Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Hafizur Rahman issued the heat alert.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Hafizur Rahman said mild to moderate heatwaves are sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions. This may continue till 6:00pm tomorrow.
The mercury level between 38 to 39.9 degrees Celsius is called moderate heat wave while the temperature level of 36 to 37.9 degrees Celsius is called mild heat wave.
If the temperature is between 40 and 41.9 degrees Celsius, it is called a severe heatwave and if the temperature is 42 degrees or above, it is called a very severe heatwave.
The highest temperature is recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi while the highest temperature was 41.8 degrees Celsius in Jashore. Like other places in the country, the temperature in Dhaka has decreased today.
The highest temperature has been recorded at 36.9 degrees of Celcius in the capital Dhaka today.
The temperature in the capital was 38.01 degrees Celsius on Friday.
Meteorologist Md Hafizur Rahman said the temperature may remain unchanged across the country tomorrow. The area for rainfall may increase.
The highest number of thunderstorms occurs in May.