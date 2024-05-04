Heatwave may sweep over Dhaka, 3 other divisions tomorrow

Mild to moderate heatwave may sweep over four divisions including Dhaka across the country on Sunday.

As a result, the meteorological department has issued a heat alert on Saturday evening.

Meteorologist at the meteorological department, Md Hafizur Rahman issued the heat alert.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Md Hafizur Rahman said mild to moderate heatwaves are sweeping over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions. This may continue till 6:00pm tomorrow.