Research: City heat can be reduced by rooftop gardens

Rooftop gardens and greenery can help in easing some of the severe heat in cities, found recent research which was led by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies.

The findings of the research were published in the journal, ‘Sustainable Cities and Society’.

For several decades, researchers have promoted replacing black tar and other dark-coloured roofing materials with bright, sun-reflecting surfaces or “green roofs” full of plant cover. Now they have used freely available satellite data to measure how effective these changes are.