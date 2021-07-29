Reserved forest at Lathitila in Moulvibazar under threat

The forest department has planned to build a safari park on 5,631 acres of land in the lone biodiversity-enriched reserved forest in Lathitila under Goalbari union parishad in Juri upazila of Moulvibazar at an estimated cost of 9.8 billon (980 crore) cost.

Various infrastructure for tourists and heavy infrastructure including power transmission lines and substations will be built at the new safari park with 800,000 to 1 million tourists expected annually, according to the report of the feasibility study on the safari park project.