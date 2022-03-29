Rio launches clean-up of gorgeous, filthy bay -- again

Cold beer in hand, the sun shining, Edson Rocha seems to have everything for a beautiful day at the beach.

In front of him, emerald hills cascade into Rio de Janeiro's Guanabara Bay; to the right is the Brazilian seaside city's majestic Sugarloaf Mountain; above, the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue outstretches his arms, as if to embrace the perfect beauty of it all.

Perfect except for one detail: the water in the bay is a foul-smelling stew of raw sewage, industrial pollution and trash.

Rocha, a 46-year-old oil worker, would love to take a swim.

"But then you have to go straight to the shower and scrub for 10 minutes to try to wash the pollution off," he says with a laugh, sitting meters (yards) from a river of sewage emptying into the bay.

The heart of Rio, Guanabara Bay is one of the most postcard-gorgeous spots on Earth.