'Rising sea-level to submerge around 17pc of Bangladesh by 2050'

Around 17 per cent of Bangladesh will be submerged by rising sea-levels by 2050, depriving 20 million people of their homes, reports UNB.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet came up with the information at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council Tuesday, citing a report.

The Maldives, with over 80 per cent of its land area less than one metre above sea-level, is already experiencing severe harms which will only get worse as sea-levels rise, she said.



