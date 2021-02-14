Russia's Lavrov holds climate talks with US envoy Kerry

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov discussed climate change with US envoy John Kerry and the two agreed to cooperate further within the Arctic Council, the Russian foreign ministry said.

"During the conversation, questions were raised about the implementation of the Paris climate accord," the ministry said in a statement released late Saturday.

Lavrov told Kerry, a former secretary of state who is now the US climate envoy, that he "welcomed" the decision by new US president Joe Biden to rejoin the landmark Paris agreement on curbing global emissions of greenhouse gases.