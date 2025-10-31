St. Martin’s island reopens for tourists Saturday with strict eco-friendly rules

St. Martin’s island will reopen to tourists on Saturday after a nine-month closure, with a strict daily cap of 2,000 visitors to help preserve its fragile ecosystem and biodiversity.

To this end, the government has issued 12 directives to ensure responsible and eco-friendly tourism.

Additional deputy commissioner of Cox’s Bazar, Md Shahidul Alam said the 12 government directives will be strictly implemented to safeguard the island’s biodiversity.

For enhanced safety, passenger vessels will now depart from Cox’s Bazar city and cross the Bay of Bengal to reach Saint Martin’s Island, replacing the previous route from Teknaf, he added.