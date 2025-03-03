Is St Martin’s actually a ‘coral island’, what do researchers say?

The St Martin’s island on the Bay of Bengal, having an area of eight square kilometres, is known as ‘Narikel Jinjira’ to the local people. This island is mentioned as the one and only coral island of Bangladesh on different local and international websites. That’s why majority of the people in this country know St Martin as a coral island.

Cox’s Bazar district portal and open encyclopedia Wikipedia also categorises St Martin as a coral island. But, is St Martin actually a coral island? Those doing research on marine biodiversity however have a different opinion on this topic.

Associate professor at the institute of marine sciences in Chittagong University, Mohammad Shah Nawaz Chowdhury is doing research on the biodiversity of St Martin’s island including the coral. The last time he visited St Martin’s island was on 15 February. He led a research team consisting of teachers and students for several consecutive days there.

When asked if St Martin’s island is a ‘coral island’, Shah Nawaz Chowdhury told Prothom Alo this is a misconception. St Martin’s island is not a coral island actually. It’s a rocky island enriched in coral. Coral islands are created because of coral. St Martin’s island is a rocky island.