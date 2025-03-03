Is St Martin’s actually a ‘coral island’, what do researchers say?
The St Martin’s island on the Bay of Bengal, having an area of eight square kilometres, is known as ‘Narikel Jinjira’ to the local people. This island is mentioned as the one and only coral island of Bangladesh on different local and international websites. That’s why majority of the people in this country know St Martin as a coral island.
Cox’s Bazar district portal and open encyclopedia Wikipedia also categorises St Martin as a coral island. But, is St Martin actually a coral island? Those doing research on marine biodiversity however have a different opinion on this topic.
Associate professor at the institute of marine sciences in Chittagong University, Mohammad Shah Nawaz Chowdhury is doing research on the biodiversity of St Martin’s island including the coral. The last time he visited St Martin’s island was on 15 February. He led a research team consisting of teachers and students for several consecutive days there.
When asked if St Martin’s island is a ‘coral island’, Shah Nawaz Chowdhury told Prothom Alo this is a misconception. St Martin’s island is not a coral island actually. It’s a rocky island enriched in coral. Coral islands are created because of coral. St Martin’s island is a rocky island.
Coral has been here since pre-historic timese. While the sea is muddy at Cox’s Bazar, it’s clean at St Martin’s Island. And the reason is that there’s little effect of sediment flow there. Coral breeds there because of the high salinity and clearness of the water. Although coral breeds there, it’s not a coral island, he added.
On 1 June 2022, a research was published on the website of an international research journal named Science Direct. Researcher Shah Nawaz Chowdhury and another researcher from Chittagong University Mohammad Nurunnabi had jointly conducted the research for that article with Canadian biologist Thomas Tomasik. The title of that research paper was ‘Effects of wrong characterisation of St Martin as a coral island’.
The research stated, although there are some coral reefs at St Martin’s Island it’s basically formed of sedimentary rocks and layers of sand. The real ecosystem and ecological importance of the island may be neglected due to the wrong ‘characterisation’. Also, the assessment of the island’s tourism, fisheries and other economic activities may also be inaccurate.
However, there’s no doubt that St Martin’s island is enriched with coral. Speaking on this Shah Nawaz Chowdhury said that the sort of rocky coral are found on St Martin are spotted only in Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu and to the west coast of Myanmar after the Andaman Islands.
That means the rocky coral is found only on St Martin’s island towards the north of the Bay of Bengal, which is playing an important role in protecting the marine fisheries and the existence of other marine life in this region.
Environment experts are saying that instead of calling it a coral island, St Martin can be called a rocky island enriched in coral. Because, there are mounds of rocks scattered all around the island.
Innumerous chunks of rocks are standing tall even among the farmlands of Golachipa, Dokkhinpara, Diyarmatha, Majharpara areas on the south of the internal landmass. Different types of corals of white, red, blue, and green breed among these chunks of rock scattered within one to three kilometres of the sea.
Mentioning that there has been no comprehensive research on coral, professor Shah Nawaz Chowdhury said according to the last study from 1997, there is information of 66 species of coral being found in St Martin’s island. However, the coral has have declined significantly. He said he has found 22 different species of corals, after conducting a survey on a separate island named Cheradiya on the south of St Martin’s island.
A research article on the St Martin’s island published in international ‘Ocean Science Journal’ in September 2020 stated that the island could be completely devoid of coral by 2045. The island is home to various wild animals including nearly-extinct olive ridley sea turtle, four species of dolphins, and endangered species of birds. This wildlife will also leave the island then.
Keeping these issues in mind, the department of environment issued a public notice on 2 January 2021. It imposed 14 restrictions, including ban on holding barbecue parties with bright lights, shops, collecting stones, and prohibiting the movement of any type of vehicles including motorcycles on the beach of St Martin’s island. Then, when the interim government came to power, it imposed restrictions on travelling to St Martin’s island for the first time.
Kingdom of colorful fish
Scientists say that the coral-enriched areas of the sea are the kingdoms of colorful fish. Fishermen have been catching various marine fish including lobsters, several species of shrimp, catfish, octopus, and other species from the coral reefs in Cheradia.
According to professor Shah Nawaz Chowdhury, there is a greater diversity of fish where the coral breeds. More than 250 species of colorful fish can be found in St Martin’s island. However, the coral is dying due to the tourist ships and fishing trawlers. Fish are disappearing as well.
Around 330 species of seaweed are found underwater on St Martin’s island. This is very rare. The food made from this is both valuable and nutritious. There is a huge demand for this in many countries. If the seaweed is preserved in St Martin’s island and cultivated elsewhere, it can open a great way to earn money.
A professor at the department of geology in Dhaka University, Syed Humayun Akhter told Prothom Alo that considering the biodiversity, St Martin’s island is a unique place in the whole world. Coral breeds there because of the clear water. The water has been polluted by allowing tourists to visit indiscriminately. It is necessary to consider St Martin’s island a national resource and take initiatives to preserve it.
Various studies have revealed that almost 66 species of coral, 187 species of snails and oysters, 153 species of seaweed, 157 species of angiosperms, 240 species of marine fish, four species of amphibians, 120 species of birds, and 19 species of mammals are found on this island made of limestone enriched in corals.
Among invertebrates there are sponges, mud crabs, hermit crabs, lobsters, and so on. The list of fish found there includes angelfish, butterfly fish, vole coral, red koi, needlefish, redfish, and flying fish. Also, St Martin’s island is a sanctuary for three species of turtles, namely Olive Ridley, Green Turtle, and Hawksbill, to lay their eggs.