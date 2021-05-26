Environment

Severe cyclonic storm Yaas weakens after hitting Odisha, WB coast

UNB
Sever cyclonic storm Yaas which intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm over Northwest Bay and adjoining area completed crossing North Odisha-West Bengal coast between North of Dhamra & South of Balasore by 3pm on Wednesday.

Then it weakened into a severe cyclonic storm and now lies over coastal North Odisha, said a bulletin of Bangladesh Metrological Department.

It may move north-northwestwards further over land and weakened gradually, it added.

The met office forecast rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur & Chattogram divisions and at many places over Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall slightly over the country, it added.

