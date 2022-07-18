Heat wave likely to fall from Tuesday: Met office

Daytime temperatures may fall slightly while nighttime temperature may remain almost unchanged across the country.
The highest temperature was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius in Syedpur while lowest temperature was 25.8 degrees Celsius in Kutubdia, Teknaf and Sylhet.
The Met office recorded maximum 48mm rainfall in Sylhet in 24 hours till 6.00am on Monday.
The low pressure area over Northwest Bay and adjoining Odisha-West Bengal coast moved northwestwards and merged with the monsoon axis.
The axis of monsoon runs through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal to Assam across central part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is less active over Bangladesh and moderate elsewhere over the North Bay, it added.
Meanwhile, another flood may hit the low-lying areas of the northern districts in the last week of July.
And the flood situation may worsen in the first week of August, according to Bangladesh Weather Observatory Team (BWOT), an independent weather research group.