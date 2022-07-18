Heat wave likely to fall from Tuesday: Met office

The mild heat wave sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Nilphamari districts may abate following showers in parts of country in the next 24 hours, Met office said on Monday morning.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely at many places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions, at a few places over Rangpur, Khulna, Barishal and Mymensingh divisions as well as at one or two places over Rajshahi & Dhaka divisions,” it said.