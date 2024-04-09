Mild heatwave sweeps over 4 south-south eastern regions
Mild heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati and Patuakhali and it may spread, said a met office release in its 24 hours forecast from 9:00 am Tuesday.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, the release added.
Day and night temperature may rise by 1-3 degrees Celsius over the country.
Trough of westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area while the seasonal low lies over South Bay.
Country’s maximum temperature on Monday was recorded 37.5 degrees Celsius at Khepupara in Patuakhali and the minimum temperature today was 19.1 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.