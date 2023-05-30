Heatwave may continue in Dhaka, some parts of country: BMD

Mild heatwave is sweeping some parts of the country including Dhaka and it may continue and spread, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

“Mild heatwave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Maijdee Court, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue and spread,” said the daily weather bulletin of BMD.