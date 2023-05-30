Heatwave may continue in Dhaka, some parts of country: BMD

Mild heatwave is sweeping some parts of the country including Dhaka and it may continue and spread, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.
“Mild heatwave is sweeping over Mymensingh, Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the regions of Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Sylhet, Sandwip, Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Maijdee Court, Feni and Bandarban and it may continue and spread,” said the daily weather bulletin of BMD.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country in 24 hours, starting from 9:00 am on Tuesday, it said.
Day and night temperatures may rise slightly over the country.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius in Tentulia upazila of Panchagarh district on Tuesday and the highest temperature was recorded at 38.0 degrees Celsius in Rangamati district on Monday.