Chilly weather after rains recedes

Temperature will continue to decrease, bringing chilly winter weather after rains, following the impact of cyclone Michaung, Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.
Drizzles occurred at few places of the capital on Friday morning, with the sky remaining cloudy. The BMD said the sky will be clear in a day or two, which will be followed by increasingly cold weather.
The temperature at night may fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius and in the day may rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius over the country, the BMD said in a regular weather bulletin for 24 hours ending on 6:00am Saturday.
Light to moderate fog is likely to occur at places over the river basin and northern part of the country during Friday midnight to Saturday morning.
The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.
BMD meteorologist Md Tariful Newaz Kabir told Prothom Alo on Thursday the temperature at night has already dropped over the country due to dimmer sunlight, and chilly weather may arrive in a day or two.
A low formed over the South Andaman sea on 29 November and intensified to depression on 2 December. The depression turned into a deep depression the next day and moved toward the South bay and adjoining area and, finally turned into cyclone Michaung. Winter is likely arrive after the cyclone Michaung.