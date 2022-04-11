Thakurgaon farmers fear crops loss after hailstorm

A hailstorm coupled with strong wind has lashed the district, damaging crops in four upazilas of Thakurgaon district.

Crops in several unions of Ranisankail, Haripur, Baliadangi, and Pirganj upazilas were destroyed as hailstones weighing approximately 300 to 400 grams fell in these areas on Sunday afternoon, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) officials said.

Ranisankail is the worst affected upazila.