The uncommon common starling

He was quite sure how quick and sharp these were and was anxious that they might fly away in the blink of an eye. He might never get to see them again!

But he finally managed to catch the birds on camera, in flight and atop a tree.

Though uncommon in Bangladesh, these birds are known as 'common starlings' and in Bangla they are called 'chitra shalik'. They have a varied hue and their colours brighten in winter. These are beautiful birds, with white speckles on the neck and breast, as if painted intricately by an artist. These white speckles enhance the beauty of the birds. In winter the bird's back become buff-brown, feet pink and beak greyish. At other times, during the breeding season, the bird's beak is yellow and beak turns brown. Its beak is longish, pointed and sharp.