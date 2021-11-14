Thunberg denounces COP26 deal, UN chief warns 'catastrophe' close

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warned of an impending "climate catastrophe", while environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg dismissed Saturday's COP26 climate conference deal as "blah, blah, blah".

And even those who welcomed the deal in Glasgow said a huge amount of work remained to be done. Guterres acknowledged the shortcomings of the agreement, in a statement following the deal reached on Saturday evening at the Glasgow conference.

"The #COP26 outcome is a compromise, reflecting the interests, contradictions and state of political will in the world today," he tweeted. "It's an important step, but it's not enough."