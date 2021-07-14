Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

Olympics organisers have pledged to prioritise sustainability at the Tokyo Games in an attempt to demonstrate how countries such as Japan–a top carbon emitter–can work towards a greener future.

Their initiatives include furnishing the Olympic Village with recyclable cardboard beds, using electricity from renewable sources and minimising waste at competitions.

But like all big global events, Tokyo 2020 will leave an inevitable imprint on the planet.

The most recent official estimate of the Tokyo Games' carbon footprint–more than some countries such as Montenegro emit in a year.

It includes 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide generated through the construction or renovation of venues and other infrastructure.