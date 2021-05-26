Tornedo hits Hooghly, North 24 Parganas

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee admitted the natural phenomenon and said, “Today, we have witnessed a couple of mini tornados at Bandel (Hooghly) and in Halisahar (North 24 Parganas). More than 40 houses were damaged. In another incident two people were killed in Pandua due to lightning. We are getting information that a few people were also injured”.

When asked about the incident, regional director (eastern region) of Indian Meteorological Department Sanjob Bandopadhyay said, “Mesocyclone which is commonly termed as mini-tornado is natural ahead of a severe cyclone. It is not a full tornado that looks like elephant tusk but it is much smaller in form and it lasts for a few moments. But this natural phenomenon is very uncommon at a place which is more than 200 kilometres from the place of the landfall”.

“This happens because of the vertical wind share of a storm where the air in the upper portion of the storm is very high and the air in the lower portion is very low. This difference of speed between two layers of air creates this kind of tornado. So far as this tornado is concerned, it was very weak and lasted for only a few minutes only. If it would last for some more minutes, the devastation would have much more,” Bandopadhyay added.