Cyclone Mocha: BTRC opens control room

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) opened a control room on Saturday to deal with various issues related to Cyclone Mocha, reports UNB.
The control room can be contacted at +8801552-202854 and +8801552-202886, said a press release.
Besides, the local administration of the coastal districts has taken all necessary preparations to tackle cyclone Mocha.
"Cyclone Mocha is approaching. We've kept ready the cyclone centres and taken all types of preparation to tackle it," prime minister Sheikh Hasina said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 60th convention of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) as the chief guest on IEB premises.
Hasina said that electricity and gas supply will be shut in the cyclone-hit areas to save lives.
Meanwhile, the maritime port of Cox's Bazar has been advised to hoist danger signal No 10, as the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha - over east central Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify further.
The maritime ports Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist great danger signal number 8.
The very severe cyclonic storm 'Mocha' is likely to cross Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast by 6:00pm on 14 May (Sunday), according to a special bulletin of the Met Office.