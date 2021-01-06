US judge denies effort to stop drilling auction in Arctic

A federal judge in Alaska ruled late on Tuesday that the Trump administration’s planned auction of oil drilling leases in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) could proceed as planned on Wednesday morning.

The order by US district judge Sharon Gleason comes after environmental groups and the indigenous people of northeastern Alaska sought a preliminary injunction to block the sale in the ecologically sensitive area.

The sale is scheduled for 6 January, but the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) started accepting bids at the end of last month.

The ruling is a victory for the president Donald Trump’s plan to deliver on an important pillar of his “energy dominance” agenda just two weeks before Democrat Joe Biden, who opposes drilling in ANWR, takes office.

Four lawsuits have been filed since August challenging the plans to auction drilling rights in the potentially energy-rich coastal plain of ANWR along the Beaufort Sea.