US to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping

The United States will join an international effort to achieve zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced ahead of a summit of world leaders President Joe Biden will host this week.

"We're going to look to the ocean to continue to help reduce pollution," he told a conference hosted by the Ocean Conservancy on 20 April.

The United States will join Saudi Arabia as the only two countries to formally pledge to work toward the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) greenhouse gas strategy.

The global sector emits 1 billion tonne of carbon dioxide each year, according to the Ocean Conservancy, on par with Germany's annual emissions.