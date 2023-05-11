Depression intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’

The deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Mocha’. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this in a special bulletin on Thursday.
The four maritime ports of the country have been asked to hoist distant warning signal number 2. The ports were asked to hoist distant warning signal number 1 earlier.
The met office had predicted a cyclone this month in early May.
According to the special bulletin of the BMD, the deep depression over Southeast Bay and adjoining area moved north-northwestwards and intensified into cyclonic storm Mocha over the same area. It was centred at 1,295 kilometres south-southwest of Chattogram port, 1,220 kilometres south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 1,265 kilometres south-southwest of Mongla port and 1,225 kilometres south-southwest of Payra port at 6:00 am in the morning.
It is likely to intensify further and move in a north-northwesterly direction till tomorrow morning (12 May 2023). Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeast awards.
The special bulletin said that the maximum sustained wind speed within 54 km of the cyclone centre was about 62 kilometres per hour, which could rise up to 88 kilometres per hour as gusty wind. Sea will remain very rough near the cyclone centre.
Meanwhile all fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding the cyclone situation on Wednesday, state minister for disaster management and relief, Enamur Rahman said, “Cyclone Mocha is likely to hit the coastal areas of Teknaf and Myanmar in between Sunday evening and early hours of Sunday. It may intensify into a super cyclone.”