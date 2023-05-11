Government takes preparations for cyclone Mocha

The government has taken all the necessary preparations at all levels to face cyclone Mocha, reports BSS.

State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman said this while briefing the newspersons before the inter-ministerial coordination committee meeting in the conference room of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief at the secretariat on Wednesday.

"We have allocated Tk 2 million for shelter management in the districts of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. We are hopeful about tackling the cyclone successfully like every previous time. The government is all prepared to face the situation,” he said.