Government takes preparations for cyclone Mocha

The government has taken all the necessary preparations at all levels to face cyclone Mocha, reports BSS.
State minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman said this while briefing the newspersons before the inter-ministerial coordination committee meeting in the conference room of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief at the secretariat on Wednesday.
"We have allocated Tk 2 million for shelter management in the districts of Chattogram and Cox's Bazar. We are hopeful about tackling the cyclone successfully like every previous time. The government is all prepared to face the situation,” he said.
Enamur Rahman further said, “We are taking initiatives following the standing orders on disaster (SOD) to deal with the damage. I have already spoken to the field level officials."
"I have talked to the deputy commissioner and the refugee relief and repatriation commissioners of Cox's Bazar and Chattogram districts. The Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) has been directed to give early warning in this regard," he added.
He said that all the shelters in coastal areas, including Chattogram and Cox's Bazar have been asked to remain prepared.
The state minister further said, “All the preparations at upazila level are also completed. Some 14 tons of dry food has been sent to the upazila shelters. Besides, 200 tonnes of rice will be sent by tomorrow (Thursday).”
He said that the Armed Forces Division (AFD) has been cooperating with the government by providing transport facilities for taking people to shelters.
"Police will assist people to get to the shelters. Army, Navy, BGB, Ansar, and Coast Guard will also be standing by for any kind of assistance,” he said.
He hoped that the government would able to avoid any massive damage or loss properties by means of the initiatives it has taken.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and secretary for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Md Kamrul Hasan were also present at the secretariat with the state minister.