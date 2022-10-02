Ensure flow of common rivers, avert disaster: Farakka committee

The Kushiyara has suddenly been brought to the fore although there is no indication of signing of the long-awaited Teesta treaty, it said.

The IFC said that a clear move to deprive Bangladesh of water during dry season in common rivers is visible. Water flow in 52 out of 54 common rivers is already being diverted.

Now lean season flows are available only in the Brahmaputra and the Meghna, notwithstanding numerous barrages on those or their tributaries upstream. Kushiyara and Surma are distributaries of the Barak river divided into two near the border with India.

Already a barrage on the Barak at Phuler Tala diverts over 10,000 cusecs of water. Withdrawal water of Kushiyara and Surma will render the Meghna and the haors of Sylhet dry.

It is to be noted that since the commissioning of the Farakka Barrage the annual water flow of the Ganges has come down to one-10th from 500 billion BCM to 50 billion BCM.