Over 4,000 illegal brick kilns

Despite various efforts by the government, the number of illegal brick kilns in the country is increasing, resulting in air pollution and environmental disaster.

Although the environment department conducts drives to shut down the illegal brick kilns, after a few days the kilns are back in operation.

Half of the brick kilns don't even have environment clearance certificates and are operating in violation of the law.

According to a report sent from the environment department to the ministry of environment, forest and climate this week, a total of 1,500 brick kilns have increased in the last four years.

Although the environment department conducted drivees and shut down about 1,000 brick kilns, 75 per cent of those have started again.

However, a non-government studies indicate most of the brick kilns are operating in defiance of the rules and thus causing air pollution. Dhaka ranked among the top four in the air quality index between morning and 7:00pm on Monday.