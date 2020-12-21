Volunteers cleanup over 870kg waste from St Martin's Island beach

Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Ocean Conservancy’s country coordinator- Kewkradong Bangladesh have concluded the 10th Annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at the beach of country’s only coral island Saint Martin’s recently.
Approximately 520 volunteers from different professions came together to collect more than 870-kilogram of marine debris this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation, says a press release.
With the slogan ‘Pick it up, clean it up, sea change’, the day-long activity was organised in sync with 35th annual International Coastal Cleanup.
The participants included students, teachers and local representatives from across the country. The volunteers collected and segregated the waste and interacted with the beachgoers to raise awareness on importance of marine conservation.
Through the effort by Kewkradong and Coca-Cola Bangladesh, more than 4,500 people have volunteered and collected over 12,000 kilograms of marine debris in the last 10 years, says the press release.
The organisers took all COVID-19 protective and safety procedures before and during the campaign. The participants underwent COVID-19 tests before the campaign and were provided with face masks, hand gloves and sanitizers.
Muntasir Mamum, Ocean Conservancy’s country coordinator, said “We are proud of our network of passionate and devoted coordinators who have been coming to cleanup Saint Martin’s island for 10 years now.”
Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s managing director Ajay Bathija said, “We admire the tireless efforts of Kewkradong in keeping the beaches free of plastic debris. Clearing beaches of unwanted litter not only benefits the marine environment but will hopefully inspire others across the country to do the same”.
Chairman of Saint Martin union parishad Nur Ahammad said, “The beach cleaning campaign is playing an effective role to save the bio-diversity and natural beauty of our island by raising awareness among local residents and tourists.”
As a part of the day long activity, an opinion exchange meeting was arranged with the local government representatives including the local union parishad chairman and UP members, to discuss the importance of protecting the ecological balance of the environment and ways to keep the coastal areas clean and pollution-free more effectively.
International Coastal Cleanup is the world’s largest volunteer effort, attracting thousands of participants to collect millions of pounds of waste and debris from beaches, lakes and waterways.
After collecting the waste, it was disposed at a specified location and sorted out all patterns of waste items collected during the event, according to the press release.
As part of the global commitment to create a “World Without Waste” by 2030, Coca-Cola has been supporting coastal cleanup voluntary initiative since 2011 in Bangladesh.