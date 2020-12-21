Volunteers cleanup over 870kg waste from St Martin's Island beach

Coca-Cola Bangladesh and Ocean Conservancy’s country coordinator- Kewkradong Bangladesh have concluded the 10th Annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) at the beach of country’s only coral island Saint Martin’s recently.

Approximately 520 volunteers from different professions came together to collect more than 870-kilogram of marine debris this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 situation, says a press release.

With the slogan ‘Pick it up, clean it up, sea change’, the day-long activity was organised in sync with 35th annual International Coastal Cleanup.